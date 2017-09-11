Lilwin reveals how acting changed the course of his life

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Popular Kumawood actor, Lilwin, has revealed that his life would have turned out a lot different had it not been for his decision to go into the entertainment industry.

Lilwin, born Kwadwo Nkansah, stated that he most probably would have ended as a hardened criminal – according to him – just like some of his peers if it wasn’t for his venture into show business.

He revealed that in his earlier days in the industry, his friends at the time usually discouraged him from his acting endeavors but that he had been told by certain pastors that he would be successful.

“Pastors prayed for me and told me I will be a star but most of my friends kept discouraging me that I won’t succeed when I first went into acting,” Lilwin said .“Had it not been because of God, I would have been a criminal by now”, Lilwin added.

Speaking on his acting experience in the Ghanaian film industry, Lilwin said he’s featured in over 300 movies without being paid for them.

On the other hand, he stated that compared to Nollywood, Ghanaian actors are paid a lot less.