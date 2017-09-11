Kumawood posters already out for Afia Schwar cheating scandal-inspired movies

It doesn’t look like Afia Schwarzenegger’s troubles will cease to be the talk of town anytime soon <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505091622_327_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It doesn’t look like Afia Schwarzenegger’s troubles will cease to be the talk of town anytime soon as some movie posters from the Kumawood movie industry in Ghana have popped up on social media.

YEN.com.gh spotted two of such movie posters which seem to have taken an inspiration from Afia Schwarzenegger’s cheating scandal with hubby, Lawrence Abrokwah.

One of the posters includes the movie title, “Wedding Loan 1&2” and features some Kumawood greats in the poster.

Kojo Nkansah Lilwin, Akrobeto and Kyeiwaa are included on the poster. Another similar poster with the title, “Loan Wedding (Medi Kwaseasem)” was also spotted by YEN.com.gh.

