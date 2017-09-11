Kofi Dankwah has no regrets snubbing Ghana for Niger

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Niger’s Ghana-born defender Dankwah insists he no regrets snubbing the West Africans on the international level.

The 27-year-old, born and raised in Ghana, opted to represent Niger at the international stage.

The towering defender is currently on international duty with his chosen country in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations in his native Ghana.

And he insists he has no regrets for choosing Niger over Ghana.

“I have been with Niger for a long time, I have been playing for them for the past 10 years and they a wonderful people,” he spoke to the media in a post-match conference.

“I don’t regret, Nigeriens are great people and am ever ready to give my all to help them.”