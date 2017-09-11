Kobina Ansah’s ‘Tribeless’ is this weekend!

Television of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Kobina Ansah

2017-09-11

No TRIBELESS. No September!

This weekend is going to be very exciting as the much-talked-about Kobina Ansah play, TRIBELESS, finally gets to be premiered.

Having hinted that this is his “best play yet”, his team has been preparing feverishly for it.

“Indeed, we have been rehearsing since May and can’t wait to outdoor it. Something big is here. If you want to see something exciting, come see this play,” he urged.

The musical talks about having a dream and chasing after those dreams. It also touches on streetism and breast cancer awareness. Tagged “No Price, No Prize”, it is one stage play that will give a dose of motivation to anyone who wants to give up on their dreams.

TRIBELESS has no dull moment. It is a mixed bag of rap, dance, drama and a lot of humor. The four cast play is creatively woven around four Ghetto friends who set out to achieve their dreams despite all their setbacks.

Catch all the fun and excitement this Saturday and Sunday, 16th and 17th, September, 2017. Time is 5pm and 8pm each day at the E.T.S Drama Studio, University of Ghana. Rate is GHC20 (single) and GHC50 (triple). Hotline— 0269654873.