Kingston questions Ayew’s Ghana commitment

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Goal.com

2017-09-11

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston is unhappy with the attitude of deputy Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew in the national team.

The West Ham ace, together with younger brother Jordan, have come under fire for their lackluster showing in Ghana’s 1-1 home draw with Congo in 2018 World Cup qualifying, after which they withdrew from the team on fitness grounds ahead of the return leg in Brazzaville.

Without the Ayews and captain Asamoah Gyan, who nonetheless traveled with the team despite being ruled out of the clash due to injury, Kwesi Appiah’s side recorded their first win of the campaign, running out 5-1 victors.

“In some games Andre Ayew is not 100 per cent fit but he will hide it for him to be featured in the game; I have done it before,” Kingston said on GH One TV.

“Asamoah Gyan wasn’t fit, he wasn’t feeling well to play in the return leg but he managed to go with the team, so I expect the deputy captain to be with the team [as well].

“For him to stay out and let the team go, for me, it wasn’t the best.” Kingston explained further: “Andre and Jordan felt that ‘there was no hope so why should I go?’.

“But they have to be committed to every game, even [when] the game is not important.

“Andre is the deputy captain and he has to be with the team though they couldn’t have played, so for me, I think they abandoned the team.”

Andre has been a member of Ghana’s senior set-up since making his debut against Senegal in 2007 and played together with Kingston at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jordan, on the other hand, made his international bow in a 2012 Afcon qualifier against Swaziland in 2010.