I’m not moved by your opinion – Sista Afia replies GodWynn

Music of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: GH Joy

2017-09-11

Days ago, singer Godwynn was in the news for choosing the “Sponsor” hitmaker, Ebony Reigns over our very own “Jeje” queen, Sista Afia as the most influential female artiste currently.

Sista Afia, who seems not bothered about this comparison has come out to comment on GodWynn’s opinion.

In an interview with Sista Afia on Black Legendary TV, the “Pass You” singer says she isn’t moved by his (GodWynn) opinion because these are the things that make up the entertainment industry.

“I am so cool hearing his opinion. Honestly, I didn’t know about this until now and I’d say as a musician, it’s normal to be hearing such comparisons all the time and for someone like me, such things don’t move me. This is so because, the moment I dedicated my life to do music, I got ready to accept such critics. Aside me understanding this side of the work, I also know these things make up an active entertainment industry and I’m grown past these things that relate to my emotions. If Godwynn says he isn’t a fan today, I know he will be tomorrow”, Sista Afia added.

She further noted that she is busily promoting her latest single titled “Pass You” which was released weeks ago before she left Ghana to U.K. and so far so good, the song is cooking hot on the airwaves which is another plus to her and the entire Ace Kandi Records team.

GodWynn, on the other hand, will soon release his much-awaited single titled “Eazy”, which was produced and mastered by multiple awards winning sound engineer, Kaywa of Groovezone Studios.

Watch Sista Afia’s latest music video titled “Pass You” from below.