I’m not happy about Lumba – Ampong feud – Prophet Kobe

Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has stated that he is not enthused with the unsettled feud between ace highlife musician Daddy Lumba and Gospel artiste Isaiah Ampong.

Prophet Badu stated that there was the need for the duo to trudge forward and put the past behind them.

In 2015, Great Ampong decided to do a collaborative album with the legendary Daddy Lumba so he approached him with the idea and Lumba agreed to do it. They worked with the name Kwadwo Kwadwo.

According to Ampong, they had an agreement that he (Ampong) would take 40 % and Lumba 60 % from whatever money came out of their project.

After the launch, Daddy Lumba refused to give Ampong his share of the proceeds and that has been the source of the rancour.

The Founder of Glorious Wave Church International however noted that he had a meeting with the both Daddy Lumba and Isaiah Ampong and advised them to let sleeping dogs lie.

But gospel artiste Ampong has intimated on countless occasions that he will take his share of the money from Daddy Lumba wherever he meets him.

Speaking in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, Prophet Kobe asked that Lumba be made to share his side of the story before any conclusions are drawn. He also added that despite the seeming discrepancy between the two parties, he’s still at peace with all of them and urged them to make amends.