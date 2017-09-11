I am a very romantic husband – Abrokwa

play videoAfia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505120422_858_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Husband of Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrokwa has described himself as the most romantic husband on earth.

According to him, he treated Afia like an angel anytime he was in the country.

Abrokwah in an interview with Kofi TV said he did more than what most African husbands do to their wives because his love for Afia was genuine.

He said, “If I come from South Africa, I don’t make the househelp cook. I do the cooking on my own and when Afia comes back from work, the sit her down, put her feet in water and massage her, afterwards I serve her with food which she enjoys so much and after that I satisfy her in bed 24/7”.

When asked if he is a romantic husband, Abrokwah said “ Ooo yes, I am and people attest to the fact that I am a very romantic man”.

