Hot Audio: Only ‘witches’ will oppose free SHS – Kofi Adams

Those who oppose the free Senior High School (SHS) policy by the Akufo-Addo led government are ‘witches”.

This is according to the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC, Kofi Adams.

In his view, such a flagship policy to secure the future of the youth must be support by all who have the development of Ghana at heart.

Kofi Adams’ comment come after key members of the NDC cast doubt about the viability of the policy.

Former deputy Education Minister in the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated emphatically that the free SHS policy is not sustainable.

Also, the Minority in Parliament at a press conference in Accra accused the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of playing propaganda with the policy.

But Ahead of its official launch by President Akufo-Addo to fully commence the programme on Tuesday September 12, 2017, Kofi Adams on Accra-based Neat FM stated emphatically that anyone who will oppose the NPP’s free SHS program is a ‘witch’ in disguise.

“Whoever will openly say he or she doesn’t support this free SHS policy is a witch, I mean a witch with no class. The policy is a good one but it’s implementation is what we have to concentrate on” he said.

He indicated that, the dust is now settling and first year SHS students are reporting to school to enjoy the NPP’s flagship programme thus needs the support of all.

Kofi Adams however advised government to put in place measures to make the policy “a long lasting” one to benefit every child.

“There should be some quality attached to the free. The policy should benefit all including continuing students. It shouldn’t be free only for freshers but to all. If possible, needy but brilliant students should have some privileges as well,” he indicated.

