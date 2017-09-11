‘He without sin should cast the first stone’ – Ebony replies Lutterodt

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017
Source: fnnewsonline.com
Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, is just not happy about Counselor Lutterodt’s recent comment on her brand identity, hence, decided to pay the preacher in his own coin.
Rewind- Counselor George Lutterodt a few days ago took a quick whip at Ebony when he publicly said, the latter is a disgrace to ‘femininity’ and he prays God takes away her talent.
This utterance from the counselor did not go down well with the musician who in a quick rebuttal posted a video of Lutterodt on her verified Facebook page and slammed him equally. She posted the video of the preacher with caption;
“So this man said am a disgrace to feminity and God should take away my talent.smh#hewithoutsincastthefirststone#dateurfada”
