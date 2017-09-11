Has Zylofon media run out of vehicles?

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017
Source: yen.com.gh
Kumi Guitar, celebrated high-life artist who was signed up by the major entertainment industry player, Zylofon Media, was spotted on a commercial motorbike sparking questions regarding where the vehicle he was given is.
Nana Yaw Kumi, popularly known Kumi Guitar, signed on with a major player in Ghana’s music industry, Zylofon Media in a deal that saw him earn a $100,000, a house, and a 2016 model Hyundai Sonata.
So it’s only normal when a reader surprised to spot the well-known artist sitting on the back of a commercial motorbike, sporting what could only be interpreted as an exasperated, or dismayed posture.
According to the photos, Kumi Guitar also had a brown envelope in his possession, something a lot of Ghanaians tend to assume is a sign of one who’s actively looking for a job.
Whatever the case is, let’s hope everything is okay for Ghana’s cherished high-life artist… or at least, not as bad is it seems.