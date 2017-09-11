GMB2017: Ayeley grabs 3 awards, 2 for Edem as contestants dazzle

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Greater Accra representative at Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2017, Ayeley, on Sunday beat stiff competition from nine others to grab three awards on a night illuminated by beautifully designed dresses, style and modelling.

Ayeley, who was clothed by Milli K. Garment, was the toast of the night on the third week of the competition as she was adjudged the best contestant with evening wear, most discipline and the lady with the most creative costume.

This was after all the 10 ladies representing the regions of Ghana had strut their stuff on the runway in three rounds of modelling in causal, smart casual and evening wears.

Volta Regional representative, Edem, keenly followed with two awards on the night, grabbing the Star model of the week award and best casual dress award. Sam Collections designed her costumes.

The smart casual award went to Baba from the Central Region who last week won the star performer award. This becomes her second award in two consecutive weeks. Excellent designs Dubbed the Fashion Night, Sunday’s performance was all about elegance, confidence and modelling.

Donning their neatly designed colourful African fabric from GTP, the ladies showed their beautiful side in their dresses, which accentuated their shapes and what their mama gave them.

Serwaa [Eastern Region] was clothed by Adeziwa Vade, Zeinab [Northern] by Kwaku Boateng Collection, Ayeley [Greater Accra] by Milli K Garment, Baaba [Central Region] by Petals By Dzidzor, and Adom [Brong Ahafo] by Feli’s Fashion Design.

Edem’s [Volta] customes were designed by Sam Collection, Nana’s [Western] by Selase Afriqui, Numbu’s [Upper West] by Shika Collection, Yaa’s [Ashanti] by Lyran Collections and Talata’s [Upper East] by Mawube.

