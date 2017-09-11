Gifty Anti shares new photo of her daughter

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

YEN.com.gh can report that media personality and women’s activist, Gifty Anti, has shared a new photo of her daughter, barely a month after she delivered in Accra.

News of Gifty Anti’s baby’s delivery at the age of 47 has been received with joy and excitement by millions of Ghanaians, especially women who look to her for inspiration

Perhaps in appreciation of the overwhelming support and goodwill shown her by Ghanaians, Gifty Anti occasionally shares pictures of her and the baby on Instagram. On Friday, she shared another one, in which she could be seen carrying her daughter outside her house.

She captioned it: “Well it’s another Friday and the two Afias, Nana Ansah Kwao IV’s wife, and daughter, just needed some fresh air lol. It follows the picture she shared earlier in the week when Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, visited her at home.

The media personality, who has built a reputation for empowering women, got married to the chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Oyekechire Ansah Kwaw, in October 2015.

The baby girl came almost two years later on August 11, 2017, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported. She has been affectionately called the “Royal Baby” by many Ghanaians.