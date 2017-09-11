Ghana to camp in UAE ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Ghana U-17 team have settled on the capital city of the United Arab Emirates as the venue for a training camp ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Black Starlets will on Wednesday, 13th September 2017 travel to Abu Dhabi to step up preparations for the competition which gets underway on October 6 in India.

The team was initially scheduled to camp in Denmark but strict visa requirements from the Danish Embassy in Accra meant the 24-man squad had to opt for UAE.

Deputy Sports Minister, Hon. Pius Hadzide said Abu Dhabi was an ideal destination because most of the teams participating would be camping in the same area and thus provided the team with opportunities test their strengths.

‘’There are six other national teams who are hopefully going to come to Abu Dhabi; New Zealand, India, Mali, Guinea, Iran and the United States of America.

It is our expectation to play a couple of friendlies with these teams.’’

The team would head straight to India for their first U-17 tournament in a decade after the training camp.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside United States of America, Colombia and hosts India.