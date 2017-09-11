Ghana gets World Armwrestling junior referee

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Ghana was at the 39th World Armwrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary

The Technical Director and Head Referee of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation Husseini Akueteh Addy have obtained the World Armwrestling Federation’s (WAF) Junior Referee status on the sideline of the just ended World Armwrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Mr. Addy was very impressive during the pre-championship referees’ practical exams conducted by WAF Head Referee Leonard Harkless of the United States of America and thus becomes the second Black African to obtain that status.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Principal Administrative Officer at the National Sports Authority and the Head of the GAF Referees Commission was one of three senior referees who officiated during the last African Championship in Nigeria.

GAF President, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey elated at the achievement said, Mr. Addy’s fast and study rise is encouraging. He’s a fast learner and we will invest and encourage him to become a Master Referee and one of the best in the World of Armwrestling. Our development plan is unabatedly on course despite financial challenges.

