Funny Face and Afia Schwarzenegger are making marriage look useless – DKB

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: ghanadat.com

2017-09-10

Afia Schwarzenegger and Funny Face <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505104222_950_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Comedian Derick Kwabena Bonney alias DKB has said he does not entirely believe fellow comedienne; Afia schewarzengar’s marriage scandal being played out on social media is true.

DKB says, the whole drama which started days ago with videos of Afia, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, surfacing on social media yesterday, was staged judging from some of the things that came out of the mouths of the “former” lovebirds.

The former Big Brother House mate shared his view on 3Music show on TV3’s Friday afternoon hosted by Official Kwame and Chriskata. According to DKB, the whole issue looked untidy with the two sounding as though they planned to come out with “a very sensual stage play that involves nudity”.

The comedian who said that he is single says the action of the two coupled with what happened to another comedian, Funny Face makes marriage one dreadful journey.

He said “A part of me thinks it could be staged, a very sensual stage play that involves nudity you might not know.

How are you caught cheating and the only thing that comes is, I borrowed money to do the wedding?

And the guy too, you see in the heat of the moment, the first thing you say is the truth”.

Quoting Lawrence Abrokwah, the entangled “ex-husband” of Afia, DKB said he heard him say “Afia, is that how you are and you came to marry me oh no, I came to marry you”?

The awarding winning comedian said, “That line gave him away and Afia also saying, I went to borrow money for the wedding”.

DKB who said he is still single said the actions of his colleagues, Afia and Funny Face, whose broken marriage was also in the media days ago, make the whole concept of marriage very useless.

“So for me, I think people should keep their marriage stuff to themselves because it makes the whole thing dreadful and the whole concept of meaning to marry becomes more useless because of day in day out, you keep hearing ugly stuff.

Is really spoiling the name of marriage, I mean my brother’s wife, for instance, Fanny Face’s wife, coming out to say he is a two minutes man”.