Fix our roads or lose your seat – constituents tell Adwoa Safo

Residents of the Dome Kwabenya constituency, comprising of Ashongman, Dome, Taifa, Atomic, Kwabenya and its environs, have sent a cautionary message to their Member of Parliament, Hon Adwoa Safo to attend to the infrastructural needs; with specific reference to the deplorable state of roads, within her constituency or get kicked out of parliament in 2020.

According to them, the Honorable Member deceived them into believing that there would be a positive turn around within the constituency should she retain her parliamentary seat.

In their words, “There is no good road within our noble constituency.

“The only area which permits a vehicle to move smoothly without a bump is the atomic roundabout area and all efforts to reach our MP, who is supposed to be our mouthpiece at the legislature, after the elections have proved futile. The conditions of roads within our constituency have been the same for 12 years and only continue to deteriorate as the years go by. We recently spotted some tractors around the atomic-Taifa Bankyease roads but it was all a decoy into making us believe that our issue had been considered.”

Speaking further to Nana Yaa Asabea on the Nyansapo Community watch programme on AgooTV last Friday, the visibly angry constituents scheduled between the 30th of September and early next year (2018) as deadline for the MP to set the needed measures in place or lose her parliamentary seat in 2020.

By: Nana Yaa Asabea