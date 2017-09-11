Final 20 for Miss Ghana 2017 unveiled

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

After weeks of searching across the 10 regions of the country and a rigorous yet enthralling social media campaign, the final 20 ladies for the Grand Finale of the Golden Jubilee of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant – are here!

The final 20 representing the 10 regions are outlined below;

Upper West Region

Dery Mwintuur Margaret

Eunice Saida Abotsie

Ashanti Region

Marigold Frimpong

Joyner Abena Adase

Volta Region

AbigailAfi Akpene Dzamefe

Roselyn Senam Tay

Upper East

Magdalene Benua Ayaribire

Hamida Awentemi Yakubu

Greater Accra

Adelita Kabuki Ami Tettegah

Wilhemina Nettey-Dodd

Central Region

Selina Osei Fordjour

Prpetual A. Acquah

Brong Ahafo

Goria Akua Ankamah Ababio

Nora Saamaa Adu-Gyempeh

Western Region

Millicent Dzifa Dzudzor

Theola Ofei-Budu

Six ladies who made it to the Final 20; Roselyn, Marigold, Benua, Joyner, Linda and Millecent were selected via the online campaign, myMissGhanaCampaign, and went past the other leg of audition to make it into the final bunch being prepped for the final, slated for October 7, 2017.

Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

Miss Ghana 60 Years On event is sponsored by National Lottery Authority, Intercity STC, NIB, Glam’s Make Up, ABC Hair Relaxer, NPA, IPMC and supported by GOIL, and Beauty Klinik, Akosombo Textile Limited, Ritel Ghana, DDP, Primus Water, Pippa’s Health Centre, Hungarian Trade & Cultural Center (HTTC), Hungary Embassy, Nasco Electronics, Special Ice Water, Intercity STC, Akayet Hotel, Global Dream Hotel & Service Apartments, Tang Palace, Aqua Safar Resort, JIL, Amaing U, Hottees, Pokuaa Accessories, Accents & Curve, Queens Touch Décor, Forever Easy, Limpex Impressions, Starbow Airline, Holiday Inn Hotel, Caesars Casino, Asantewaa Premier Guesthouse, Best Western Atlantic Hotel Takoradi, Skyplus Hotel Ho, Samit Hotel, Tyco Hotel, Royal Cozy Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, Eusbet Hotel, Eastgate hotel, Grand Casamora, Raybow Hotel, Lizzy’s Sports Complex, Hottees, Magnum Force Securities, High End Production, Purple Room Lingerie, Palace Superstore, Yummie Noodles, La Chaumiere restaurant, Buka Restaurant, Koko King, La Galette, PadThai Restaurant, Regal Chinese Restaurant, Bush Canteen, Café Mundo, Gold Coast Restaurant, Jamrock restaurant, Flair catering, and Pink Panda.

Miss Ghana is also supported by the following media: Graphic Showbiz, Daily Guide, BF &T, Ghanaian Times, Spectator, Finder, Showbiz, Citi FM, Live FM, Starr FM, Peace FM, Maxx FM, Dess FM, Ark FM, ATL FM, Shine, W93.5 FM, Bugli FM, Word FM, Tanga FM, Bishare FM, North Star FM, Kekeli FM, Classic FM, KTU Radio, FM, NKWA FM, Thank U FM, Metro TV, UTV TV Africa, Homebase, TV 7, Atinka TV, ZTV, Katanka, NTV, SET TV, Adehye TV, Angel TV and Sparkle TV.