Ernest Barfo focused on Premiership promotion with new club

Ghanaian striker, Ernest Barfo, says he is determined to help his new club Al-Taie earn promotion to the Premiership in the Arabian League.

Barfo joined Saudi Division One side Al-Taie after an impressive season with Al Nasr in Kuwait.

The former Liberty Striker had a fantastic season in Kuwait and after joining the league in the second half of the season he netted a record of 9 goals in 14 appearance for Al Nasr.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb.com, the prolific goal poacher expressed his readiness to make his debut in the Arabian league and revealed that his utmost desire is to help Al-Taie qualify to the Premiership of the Arabian League.

The young goal poacher before moving abroad played for Ghanaian Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

As one of the gifted Ghanaian strikers, Ernest hopes to represent Ghana’s Senior National team, the Black Stars and hopefully help the country win the African Cup of Nations for the fifth time.