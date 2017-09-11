Ebony responds to Counselor Lutterodt’s claims with Bible passage

The counselor is believed to have indicated that Ebony’s talent should be taken away <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505097022_632_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Counselor Lutterodt is believed to have indicated that Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known in showbiz as Ebony Reigns was a disgrace to women for her way of dressing.

The counselor went ahead to indicate that he did not know if the parents of the musician were still together.

The counselor is believed to have indicated that Ebony’s talent should be taken away from her because of the way she exposes herself.

He is reported to have said that there was no ‘sense’ in the way in which the “Poison” singer paraded herself in public and in her line of work.

