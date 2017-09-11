Ebenezer Assifuah emerges as Le Havre Player of the Month

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah has rewarded with his fine goal scoring form with Le Havre’s Player of the Month for August.

Assifuah scored three goals in four matches which kept Le Havre on top of the table in the month.

He beat competition from midfielder Zinedine Ferhat and defender Yacouba Coulibaly.

Assifuah is playing his first full season with the Ligue 2 side after joining during the January transfer window from Swiss side FC Sion.