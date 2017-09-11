Diamond Appiah denies ever sleeping with Bishop Obinim

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

Diamond Appiah

Failed Member of Parliament aspirant, Diamond Appiah has reigned curses on one lady with Instagram handle @Agyeiwaa_adjei.

The the lady using the account allegedly accused Diamond of sleeping with Ghana’s only “human Angel”, Angel Daniel Obinim.

To make the world know that the claims of the lady are false, Afia Schwarzenegger’s bitter rival, Diamond Appiah has cursed the lady behind the account and has asked that the gods kill her (Diamond) if she truly sleeps or have ever slept with the Angel.

She posted, “@Agyeiwaa_adjei you thought I was done with you right, hell no am back from the commercial break to teach you a lesson you will never forget in your grave. JEN AGYEIWAA ADJEI OR WHO EVER IS BEHIND THIS ACCOUNT, IF I DIAMOND APPIAH HAS SLEPT OR HAD SEX BISHOP OBINIM BEFORE, THEN IF I DRINK WATER MAY THE GODS OF ASANTEMAN KILL ME, MAY ANTOA NSUO NYAMAA KILL ME, BUT IF YOU HAVE MADE UP THESE LIES TO DISGRACE AND TARNISH MY IMAGE THEN IF YOU DRINK WATER MAY THE GODS OF ASANTEMAN KILL YOU. MAY ANTOA NSUO MYAMAA KILL YOU, IF ANYBODY TRIES TO UNDO THIS CURSE WITHOUT MY CONCERN MAY THE GODS OF ASANTEMAN KILL THE PERSON, MAY ANTOA NSUO NYAMAA KILL THE PERSON. NB: This is not just a curse on social me media, I have cursed her physically before coming to announce it for her to see the consequences of her stupidity. I hope this will also serve as a deterrent to all those fools who try to ruin people’s lives with their cheap lies”.