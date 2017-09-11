Devtraco Plus wins 5-Star accolade at Africa & Arabia Property Awards – MyJoyOnline.com

Devtraco Plus swept two awards at the recent Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2017/18 one of the most prestigious industry events in the region.

The property developer was recognized with a Five-Star Award for being the Best Apartment Ghana for The Edge project category together with an award for Development Marketing.

The event which came off at The J W Marriott Marquis Dubai last Thursday saw companies receiving awards for categories ranging from property development, real estate, interior design, and architecture.

Chosen from over 200 entries spread across the Africa & Arabia region, Devtraco Plus has proved to be one of best in the Property Development sector.

The Africa & Arabia Awards are part of the International Property Awards that include the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, The Americas and the UK to celebrate the very best projects and professionals in the industry.

The top winners in the Africa & Arabia region will automatically be entered into the overall international awards, culminating in a glittering awards ceremony to be held at the Savoy Hotel in London on December 4.

The awards also played host to the IPAX Africa & Arabia exhibition where top industry suppliers were on hand to showcase their products and services.

Delegates networked with the very best industry CEO’s, Managing Directors and decision makers within the Africa and Arabia regions.

In its latest offer, Devtraco Plus gives everyone interested an opportunity to own a bold and edgy piece of Accra – The Edge.

It is situated in one of the most sought-after parts of the capital city of Accra, called Labone.

The Edge is an apartment complex designed to promote an urban lifestyle with options of suites, studios, one, two or three bedrooms, investors are equally spoilt for choice.