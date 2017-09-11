Black Starlets can win World Cup – Nyantakyi

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-11

Kwesi Nyantakyi, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505140222_683_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes the national U-17 team, the Black Starlets, have the quality to win next month’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Nyantakyi believed that the additional players in the Starlets team would help improve the squad, coupled with the right preparation towards the competition.

He disclosed that players from WAFA and Right to Dream had been released to feature for the Starlets this time round unlike previously when they were not made available for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon last May.

“The Starlets have the quality to win the World Cup after some of the players were released by their clubs to join the team.

“I believe they will improve the quality of the team as they prepare to win the competition for the third time for the country,” he said in an interview with the Graphic Sports.

Nyantakyi revealed that the team would leave Ghana next week for a training camp at a yet-to-be-named country ahead of the tournament slated for October 6-28.

The Starlets failed to win the continental competition after losing 0-1 to Mali in the final, despite a bright start to the tournament.

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin is expected to put together a strong squad for the World Cup as the team seek to end Ghana’s 22-year wait for the trophy.

The team’s supposed preparation in Denmark has been halted due to the inability of the GFA to secure visas for the players and the technical team.