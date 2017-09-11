Bernard Amankwah celebrates 10yrs in Ministry

Music of Monday, 11 September 2017

It’sbeen a decade since Gospel artiste, Bernard Amankwah heeding a call to ministry and he will be using his annual Celebration of His Grace concert to commemorate the milestone.

This year’s event, scheduled for the National Theatre on Sunday, September 24, will be a gathering of the crème de la crème in the Gospel industry.



Among the many renowned musicians who will support the Presence artiste to celebrate the anniversary are Pastor Joe Beecham, Pastor Helen Yawson and Nii Narku Dowuona of Alabaster Box fame.

There will also be a sketch by Drama Ministry and Divine Ministry to spice up the event.



Speaking to Showbiz about the upcoming event, Bernard Amankwah said he is working tirelessly with his team to serve guests the best from his repertoire.

He said a call from God into ministry is one every individual must be proud of and count as a blessing. “God has been faithful to us and I believe that the time has come for Christendom to expand its territory and showcase to the world what we have got to offer.

“Since its commencement in 2007, Celebration of His Grace, has been the perfect avenue for Gospel music lovers to come together to worship and praise God and this year will be bigger and better,” the Almighty singer said.

He said there will be loads of goodies for patrons such as free CDs from himself, Pastor Joe Beecham and Pastor Helen Yawson.

The Celebration of His Grace concert has seen some of Ghana’s biggest artistes such as Irene Logan, Jackie Mpare, Alabaster Box, Ekuba Yankey and Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame, take to the stage to thrill patrons with unforgettable tunes.

Bernard Amankwah has several albums to his credit—Presence, Presence II, Almighty, The Glory Has Come and Holy and Mercy Rescue Me.