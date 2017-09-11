Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu spotted at 2017 Pan African Federation of Filmmakers Forum

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu

Skilled and celebrated actress, Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu has been appointed to represent Ghana at 2017 Pan African Federation of Filmmakers Forum (FEPACI) in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

The Pan African Federation of Filmmakers (Fédération Panafricaine des Cinéastes, or FEPACI), is “the continental voice of filmmakers from various regions of Africa and the Diaspora”, focusing attention on the promotion of African film industries in terms of production, distribution and exhibition.

At the forefront of the creation of FEPACI were individual film practitioners who are passionate about the African cinema.

FEPACI has worked tirelessly over the years towards collaborating with and persuading African governments and continental organisations including the African Union to recognise the importance of cinema and the audio visual industries in the social, economic and cultural education of our populations and to adopt cinema policies that stimulate the development of cinema in respective countries, regionally as well as continentally.

The Federation was granted observer status by the African Union.

Akorfa’s tall list of films includes Harvest at 17, Life in Slow motion, I sing of a Well, Children of the Mountain, Elmina, Suffering to Loose and many others.