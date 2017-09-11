Afia Schwarzeneggger exposed again | Entertainment 2017-09-11

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-11

Afia Schwarzenegger and husband <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505143820_740_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The woes of embattled Ghanaian Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger born Valentina Agyeiwaa continue to worsen by the day as accounts she gave concerning her husband, Lawrence Abrokwa appears to be conflicting.

According to her, their marriage hit the rocks two months earlier before the infamous leaked tape and associated problems.

She was also reported to have claimed that the guy in question was broke and relied on her for survival ever since they married some eight months ago.

Afia Schwarzenegger in the heat of her confusion, also claimed she has been fending for a jobless man who has an eye on her money and not relationship.

At the apex of their love months after marriage, however, she posted severally on her Instagram page, singing praises of her husband and how good he was in bed.

Barely a month ago per our investigations, Afia Schwarzenegger celebrated her husband for his magical skill in bed and his ability to make her visit cloud nine.

Afia in a post on Instagram to celebrate her husband for his tremendous contribution to her life which she has since deleted said “You have made me an envy among my peers…my home is decorated with fresh boys n a super intelligent girl.My hubby is every woman’s prayer point”.

Afia apart from celebrating him as a blessing to her life also indicated that “I mean who else don’t want a handsome rich dude who is super excellent in bed..Jesus how can I pay you back…indeed God was really showing off when he created me..Everything around me is a show off..Chapter 12 says…Eish those that know their God…will live a show off life! Ablaaaaaaaaaze!!!!”.

Afia Schwarzenegger has been in the news this week after news broke that her employers, Angel TV had terminated her contract with them and therefore she had joined the unemployed youth in the country.

That post and many others which she deleted, however contradicts the claims the man is broke amidst a litany of allegations.