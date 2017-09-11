60% of Nigerian artistes copy my style – Mr. Eazi

Music of Monday, 11 September 2017

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, broke into the Nigerian music limelight mid-2016 with a unique blend of Ghana-Nigerian music.

The singer who schooled in Ghana has thrown shades at Nigerian artistes for using the ‘Mr Eazi formula’ in their songs.

Eazi in an interview with Capital Xtra FM claims he started the movement by using Ghanaian languages in his songs but now 60% of Nigerian artistes are jumping on the same rhythm he uses.

Mr Eazi stated emphatically that most Nigeria artiste are copying his style and it doesn’t make sense to him.

‘December last year almost 60% of Nigerian artiste were in Ghana playing shows, now everybody is using words like ‘banku, shito, odo, and sika’ and so on.

‘The point here is that they don’t even know or understand what these words mean but they still use it because they can see Mr. Eazi is making it big in Ghana”, Mr Eazi said.

He disclosed that it took his colleagues in the industry more than five months to catch up with his style of making music.

Many Nigerians reacted negatively to his comments while others labelled him as ‘sell out’ because he appeared to be insinuating that Ghanaian music was better than Nigeria’s.

Mr. Eazi has worked with Efya, Medikal, R2Bees and many Ghanaian artistes.

