2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Guinea through to group stage after win over Guinea Bissau

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

2017-09-11

Guinea reached the next stage of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup tournament at expense of Guinea Bissau following a 2-1 victory.

Guinea came from behind to record the win after Gilson Correira had given Bissau a surprising lead in the 15th minute.

Keita Sekou equalised from the spot on 32 minutes before Camara Abdoulaye’s strike seven minutes later secured Guinea’s place in the group stage.

They are the fourth team to qualify after Ghana, Senegal and Niger.

