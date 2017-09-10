Yvonne Nelson’s collection of signatures for showmanship – Juliet Asante

Ghanaian film actress, producer and director, Juliet Asante, has said that the solution to the unceasing problems of the movie industry is not about collecting signatures as started by award winning actress, Yvonne Nelson.

Asante’s reply to Nelson corroborates similar release by the Federation Of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP), criticising Yvonne Nelson for being cynical and irresponsible.

Her statement was in response to the recent campaign by Yvonne Nelson for stakeholders in the film industry to sign a petition to be presented to the government over the ills that are gradually eating the sector up.

Juliet Asante commended Yvonne for the good step but added that the collation of signatures is for mere showmanship.

“I don’t believe in signatures. It is for showmanship and I understand because this is show business but we must attack the real issues. Signing signatures is not the solution to our problems,” she told KMJ on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’. “The effort she is bringing to the table should be commended but I will go further to challenge her to go beyond that and also have a deeper conversation. For instance, we expected her, in particular, to be at the festival [Black Star International Film Festival], we sent an invitation and she didn’t show up,” she explained.

Juliet Asante is the Founding President of the Black Star Film Festival whose second edition was recently held in Accra, Ghana.