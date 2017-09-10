WAFU 2017: We are prepared for what is next – Isaac Twum

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

The Black Stars left it very late at Cape Coast Sports Stadium with a 99th minute penalty from Vincent Adaeh Antigah handing them the victory on the day.

Speaking after the match against the Scorpions, Isaac Tswum, who was handed the NASCO ‘Man of the Match award’ for his solid performance in midfield, said they are ready for what is next to come as they progress into the group stages of the competition.

He also paid compliment to his opponents on the day and encouraged the local fans to support them as they strive to win the WAFU Cup.

“I have to congratulate my teammates, without them this victory couldn’t have happened. They gave their best and we won,” said Tswum.

“The Gambians also had a good game and they were just unfortunate to lose.”

“I think WAFU is going to be a good tournament, especially with the support we had at the stadium.

“I encourage all our supporters to come in their numbers to our next games.

“It is a good platform for us as players to showcase our talent.”

“We are working hard and prepared for what is next.”

The group stages of the competition will take place between 14-19 September with the semifinals on September 21 and the final on September 24,2017.