Thomas Partey voted Man of the Match in Atletico Madrid game with Valencia

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-09-10
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was the star man for his club side Atletico Madrid as they drew goalless with Valencia in a Spanish La Liga game on Saturday.
Partey who walked straight into the Atletico Madrid starting line after a scintillating performance on international duty lasted the entire duration of the game at the Estadio Mestalla.
He played in a four-man midfield comprising Saul Niguez, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco and Koke.
The 24-year-old was voted man of the match after a rating of 7.87, Tackles 5, Interceptions 4, Times Fouled 4, Aerials Won 4.