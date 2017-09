Thomas Partey voted Man of the Match in Atletico Madrid game with Valencia

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-10

Thomas Partey



Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was the star man for his club side Atletico Madrid as they drew goalless with Valencia in a Spanish La Liga game on Saturday.

Partey who walked straight into the Atletico Madrid starting line after a scintillating performance on international duty lasted the entire duration of the game at the Estadio Mestalla.

He played in a four-man midfield comprising Saul Niguez, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco and Koke.

The 24-year-old was voted man of the match after a rating of 7.87, Tackles 5, Interceptions 4, Times Fouled 4, Aerials Won 4.