Please forgive me…I overreacted to things said about me – Funny Face

Ghanaian Comedian, Funny Face born Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng has apologised to Ghanaians for his reaction to alleged comments made by her ex-wife, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim.

The ‘Cow N Chicken’ actor in a rebuttal to his former wife’s alleged comment that he (Funny Face) was weak in bed, said he was man enough and could last longer than alleged.

She is quoted to have said, “I am beautiful and naturally endowed but unfortunately, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng could not satisfy me sexually.”

But Funny Face in a counter reaction rubbished the claims describing them as lies.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Lol I guess all da men you were sleeping with too are 2 mins … Hahaha, my sister try harder … This is cheap!! Herrrh My sister you can lie oo … What a pity Lol … Try harder!! Hahaha.”

The comedian also made public how he sacrificed to buy a car worth GHC50,000 for his ex-wife just to make her happy.

“If I was irresponsible, would I have bought a five hundred million car for you? If I was irresponsible would I have placed you as the financial controller of all the Funny Face projects we organized? My sister, come again,” he said.

Funny Face, days after being trolled on social media for his needless reply to the allegations of the said story making waves on several news portals, on Wednesday morning apologized to Ghanaians for his ill-mannered comments saying he over reacted.

He posted his regret on his Facebook Timeline saying, “I’m truly sorry and I would like to apologize for everything that has been going on. I’ve been silent regarding this issue for a while and I won’t deny that I overreacted due to the negative things that were being said about me, I still should have kept my cool composure regarding this issue like I have done all this while and ignored the negativity surrounding all this, but I’m just a normal human being who makes mistakes like everyone else. Once again I’m truly sorry… Please forgive me..”