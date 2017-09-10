One Village One Dam to begin in Kpandai District

Government, as part of its flagship programme, One Village One Dam, would build ten units of 300KW Biopower and 80 hectres of centre pivot irrigation dams in ten selected villages within the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.

It would also construct a 300KW dairy farm biogas power plant and irrigation dam as well as fertilizer production units in selected villages in the three regions of the north.

The programme is in partnership with the Renewable Energy and Environmental Conservation (REEC) Biopower, a subsidiary of Hi-Limit Group.

This was in a statement issued by the Chief Executive of Hi-Limit Group, Emmanuel Larbi, at the Kpandai District Assembly General Meeting for the commencement of the project, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Although a date has not been specified for the start of the project, it is estimated to cost $660 million.

It will generate a total of 132MW of electricity from biopower plants and 35,200 hectres of centre pivot irrigation dams spread across the 44 districts in the Upper West, Upper East and Northern regions.

The objective of the project is to improve rural electrification development, food production and security, and job creation.

Mr Larbi said the Hi-Limit patent plant design would distribute electricity generated from dairy farm biogas plants to rural villages whiles at the same time using the biogas effluent (liquid fertilizer) dams for irrigation purposes.

The Member of Parliament for Kpandai and Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyidam, expressed happiness at the commencement of the project in his district and affirmed government’s support to make it a reality.

Hi-Limit’s REEC Biopower is a Ghanaian company with operations in Africa, Europe, and Asia.