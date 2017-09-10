Obinim’s boy mocks Afia Schwarzenegger

play videoThe Manager of his television station, Ice TV mocked the actress who has been a thorn in their flesh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505077222_570_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Self-acclaimed angel, Bishop Daniel Obinim is getting revenge on embattled comedy queen Valentina Afia Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has been subjected to public ridicule by the actress who even branded him an Anti-Christ.

So when news broke that the actress was caught in bed with another man barely nine months into her marriage, he has taken opportunity to take his pound of flesh.

