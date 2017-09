Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has said his wealth cannot be quantified.

According to him, God has blessed him so much man cannot put a figure to his riches.

Prophet Badu Kobi made the comment when he was asked by Delay in an interview how much he is worth

In response, he said “I have about 10 cars and many houses including one at Trasaco so nobody can quantify his wealth”.

