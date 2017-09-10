MTN Ghana launches 7th internet festival

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has launched the 7th edition of its annual Internet Festival dubbed iFest at the Mall in Accra.

The aim of the festival is to highlight the enormous benefits the internet provides to consumers and businesses across the country.

The month-long event which is on the theme: “Living a connected life” according to the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, Asher Khan to drive awareness about the internet.

“iFest gives MTN the opportunity to engage customers and educate them on the diverse benefits of the internet. The world is evolving and digital access is changing the way we do things, be it teaching, learning, education, research, and telecommunication services among others.”

He indicated that the internet has become the nerve centre of many activities thus the relevance of the internet cannot be underestimated.

This, Mr. Khan noted is because “it is now the preferred means of getting real time and up to date information. Therefore, more engagement needs to be done to ensure our customers are digitally savvy so no one is left behind”.

In line with efforts to encourage the use of the company’s ultra-fast 4G services, he said every data bundle purchased above GH10 during the period of the celebration will attract up to 400% bonus upon the 4th purchase which will be available on *138# and *170# channels.

“There will also be giveaways in the various iFest competitions to be held. As part of the 2017 iFest programme, there will be weekly Facebook Live sessions with various personalities during the month-long celebration.

“In addition, media celebrities will lead weekly consumer discussions on Facebook Live” Mr. Khan stated.

Meanwhile, during the celebration, MTN Video will be used as a Hero App for the month. MTN Video is an entertainment application containing hundreds of different comedy content.

The service cuts across both local and foreign content. Users get to enjoy quality HD comedy content using MTN 4G from the variety of content available.

Each year, MTN promotes the use of the internet through data clinics and data activations across all regions of Ghana and selected tertiary institutions in the country.

In addition to the data clinics and activations, MTN will undertake digital fairs at the Accra and Kumasi malls, Consumer Data Education, Social Media Video Contest and online games for customers and staff.