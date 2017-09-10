Meet Doreen Wega, the Jewellery Goddess

Miss Doreen Wega is a Ghanaian fast-rising entrepreneur who is making waves in the showbiz industry.

Miss Wega is a young and talented stylist and an image consultant. She is the Chief Executive Officer of ‘The Sparkle Shop’, which offers services by using accessories made of beads, gold and silver.

She is known as ‘the jewellery goddess’ by her friends when it comes to perfection and glam. She has styled celebrities such as Joselyn Dumas, Nana Ama McBrown, Gloria Sarfo, Nana Akua Addo and Benedicta Gafah.