Maxwell Konadu gives reason for benching midfielder Winful Cobinna in WAFU opener

Black Stars B Coach Maxwell Konadu has explained the reason behind leaving key player Wniful Cobinna on the bench in Ghana’s 1-0 win over Gambia in the WAFU opener.

The Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder has been in top form, one of the most exciting players in the Ghana Premier league and was expected to start in the WAFU opener but Coach Konadu says he wants to try different things.

“I wanted to try something new and I don’t want some players to feel more special than others,” he said in a post-match interview.

Ghana beat Gambia 1-0, after Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga converted from the spot in the final minutes of the game.

The Black Stars B were not at their convincing best but have now progress to the nest stage of the competition.

Cobinna will be expected to have some play as the tournament progresses.

The group stages of the competition will take place between 14-19 September with the semifinals on September 21 and the final on September 24.