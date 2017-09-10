Master Richard begins new Satirical TV show this Friday

Mikki Osei Berko, popularly referred to as Master Richard or Dada Boat will on Friday, September 8, 2017 premiere a new satirical Television Talk show dubbed ‘After Hours.’

‘After Hours’ which premieres on TV3 at 9pm, is a news satire program focusing on a fictional anchorman played by the host, who will ridicule and take jabs at personalities, as well as discuss current events news headlines.

Mikki Osei Berko is expected to serve viewers with an hour of rib-cracking performance.

He is a Ghanaian actor best known for playing ‘Master Richard’ in acclaimed TV series Taxi Driver and ‘Dada Boat’ in Dada Boat series. He is also the executive director of Mediagold Productions.

He worked extensively with Radio Gold until he left in July 2003 to join Happy FM. He later went to Kessben FM and later Adom FM.