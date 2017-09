Ever since the Afia Schwarzenegger’s sex scandal broke, the man of God who has been fingered as prophesying the collapse of her marriage is Rev Owusu Bempah.

The Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministries had earlier in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM stated that until Afia Schwarzenegger apologises to all the men of God she had insulted, worse things will befall her.

Watch his new interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV.

