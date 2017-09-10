Kevin-Prince Boateng powers Eintracht Frankfurt to victory

Players Abroad of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: Goal.com

2017-09-10

The 30-year-old midfielder scored what ultimately proved to be the winner for the Eagles in their win over the Foals at the Stadion im Borussia-Park

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in a German Bundesliga game on Saturday.

The Ghana midfielder joined the Commerzbank-Arena outfit for free this summer after he terminated his contract with Spanish club Las Palmas.

The 30-year-old’s showing helped Niko Kovac’s men to their first win of the season with a goal scored in the 13 minutes. Sebastian Haller’s long throw found in Boateng in the opposition penalty area and the midfielder powered a right footed effort past Yann Sommer in Gladbach’s goal.

The win sees Frankfurt move up to ninth in the German topflight standings and they host Augsburg in their next game on September 16.