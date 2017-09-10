Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicates goal to brain-damaged Nouri

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicated his goal against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday to Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered serious brain damage after collapsing in a pre-season friendly with Werder Bremen on 8 July.

Breaking the deadlock in the first half of the Matchday 3 trip to Gladbach, Boateng lifted up his Frankfurt jersey to reveal a red T-shirt printed with Nouri’s name and squad number.

The former Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke man was making good on a promise he made earlier in the summer.

It was Boateng’s first goal for new club Frankfurt and his first in the Bundesliga since netting in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on 1 February 2014.

