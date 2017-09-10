K.P. Boateng responsible for transfers of Remy and Aquilani to Las Palmas

Players Abroad of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Ghanaian international Kevin Prince Boateng was responsible for the transfer of Loic Remy and Roberto Aquilani to La Liga side UD Las Palmas according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Ghanaian has already started practicing his trade after retirement from active play.

Remy, former Chelsea forward and Aquilani, former Pescara striker joined the Island club during the just ended transfer window and Marca has revealed that the Ghanaian international highly influenced the moves.

“His influence was huge. He told me I should not think twice. He told me about the Island and how the people live here. I could have signed somewhere else, but I decided to go for Las Palmas with Boateng’s suggestion, “said Frenchman Remy, who came from Chelsea.

Similarly Aquilani said: “I am very grateful to him. His advice was the key that I am here. Boateng made no secret of the fact that he had enjoyed the time with the Spanish first division before moving to Germany.”

Prince Boateng however left UD Las Palmas for Eintracht Frankfurt before the two arrived at the Island club.