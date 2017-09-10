I’ve never dated D-Black – Yvonne Nelson

Actress and movie Producer Yvonne Nelson has denied claims by rapper D Black that they were once a couple.

“I don’t understand that story. I have known D-Black since Miss Ghana days but I don’t know if he was the one who said it or somebody wrote it,” explained Nelson to OKAY FM.

“I have never dated D-Black before. He was just a friend but I don’t know if he said it himself that he dated me when he was 19. Well maybe he likes me too much and he wants to say it.”

Black had claimed in an interview this year, he dated the actress when she was 19 years old.

“I dated Yvonne Nelson when I was 19 years old. I dated her before I became D-Black and she became the Yvonne Nelson that we all know.” claimed the rapper.