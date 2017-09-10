I’ve dated more than 500 ladies – Kumawood’s Papa Kumasi

Marriage is a lifetime journey with a partner that one who plans to embark on it should take his time before selecting a spouse and that is exactly what Kumawood poster boy Papa Kumasi is doing.

The actor has told Zionfelix on his Celebrity Ride show that he has about twenty-six ladies he is currently studying to choose one as a wife.

The Thunder TV presenter disclosed on the show that he plans to marry this year so he is doing all he can to get the right person so that he will not regret in future.

According to him, he will shortlist the number from twenty-six to three and again cut it down to two where he will use a month to pick the right person.

He quickly added that he will not sleep with any of the twenty-six ladies whilst examining them because he believes he can have sex countless times when he finally puts a ring on the right one’s finger.

The old boy of Toase SHS stated that he needs a lady who understands his kind of work hence his decision to take time to select one out of the many. When asked about the number of ladies he has dated, he jokingly replied Zionfelix, host of the show that “it will be more than 500”.

Submitted