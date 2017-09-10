I’ll put my energy into work than sign Yvonne Nelson’s petition – Abraham Attah’s Manager

Mawuko Kuadzi, Manager of multiple award wining young actor, Abraham Attah, has said he will direct his effort into working than to sign Yvonne Nelson’s petition to government over the challenges facing the Ghanaian movie industry.

The C.E.O of MK Casting told host of Kasapa Entertainment, Kojo Preko Dankwa that only a stakeholder in the Movie Industry who’s inactive will sign the petition.

“We’re working so I will put the energy into working than signing… I think unless you’re not working that is where you go and sign.”

According to Kuadzi, Film Makers in Kumasi are actively working daily on their movies hence will be amazed if they (Kumawood) pen their signatures.

“I don’t think any of the Kumawood actors and actresses will sign this petition. I’ve asked myself why is Kumawood not saying that the industry is dead… They’re working so why would they sign. I’ll be surprised if people like Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown signs because they are working,” Mawuko Kuadzi told Kojo Preko Dankwa.

He said stakeholders in the movie industry should tend to work with energy and commitment so that investors and Government can also succour to improve the industry.

Mawuko Kuadzi’s reaction was in response to the recent campaign by Yvonne Nelson for stakeholders in the film industry to sign a petition to be presented to the government over the ills that are gradually eating the sector up.

However, Yvonne Nelson in a long letter she posted on her instagram page to stakeholders, the actress said: “We have heard some of our own on countless occasions slamming the industry for its decline with the favourite words ‘Ghana movie industry is dead’. It is quiet disturbing to hear these words being uttered when asked about our industry. A once well-structured industry with lots of entertainment to give cannot, and will not be abandoned for it to be ruined.”