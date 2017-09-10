I don’t date younger men because they demand for sex too much – Mzbel

Ghanaian hiplife musician Mzbel, known privately as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has said her reason for not being attracted to young men is as a result of their daily demand for sex.

The “16 Years” hit maker told KOD on the Zone that she prefers older men because they don’t request for too much sex like the younger ones.

“My issue with dating younger guys is basically sex. I don’t like to have sex…. The demand for sex when you are dating a younger guy is higher. I don’t know why I don’t like sex but I think it’s too much work, there is so much on my mind, I think it’s a capricorn thing”.

Mzbel further disclosed she has switched from hiplife to highlife to reflect her maturity after releasing her new single titled “Go your way”.

She is known for her controversial traits and has always played controversial music, and followed it up with controversial comments that are sure to get her fans talking.