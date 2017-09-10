Guru drops world-class ‘Asorkpor’ hit song titled ‘Eda Woso’

Crooned in the local dialect, ’Eda Woso’ is a song for the lovers. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505080820_129_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ever since celebrated hiplife artiste Guru splinted into the Ghanaian music industry a decade ago with songs like ‘ Lapaz Toyota,’Boyz Abr3’ Pooley,’Samba’ and ‘Me ba be Tiao’, he has never relent igniting the entire continent like a South Korean missile with back to back hit songs.

After dropping ‘Problem’ hit song few weeks ago, the azonto front-runner has again released a world-class hit song titled ‘Eda Woso’ featuring King Paluta Clean.

Under the production of NKZ Music, ’Eda Woso’ is a quintessential high tempo (Asorkpor) hiplife song that was produced by Tubhani Musik.

Crooned in the local dialect, ’Eda Woso’ is a song for the lovers. It pinpoints the essence of a man’s confidence in letting the father of a woman he loves know how he feels about his daughter.

Objectively, ’Eda Woso’ is a song that controversial marriage counselor, Counselor Lutterodt would enjoy — considering how Guru proverbially arranged his lyrics.

قالب وردپرس

Comments