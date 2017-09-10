Ghanaians love trolling – Funny Face

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-09-10

Popular Ghanaian International Comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, aka Funny Face, aftermaths has finally concluded that Ghana is the best country in the world.

The comedian has had his share of the pie when news broke out that he could not last more than two minutes in bed. He has been trolled by his critics.

In spite of all these brouhaha, Funny Face encouraged himself to be the strong man he is being noted for, hence, recorded a short self- video to appreciate Ghanaians for teasing him.

In the video spotted by Fnnewsnline.com, the Cow N Chicken star, said;

“Am Clapping for Ghana … The best country in the world .. Teasing be what !! I don suffer … Hahaha !! Long live Ghana …long live Africa !!”.

It could, therefore, be concluded that Funny Face was never hurt by any of the issues. He is stronger than before.